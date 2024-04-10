ADVERTISEMENT

Independent candidate from Aligarh campaigns wearing garland of slippers, video viral

April 10, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Lucknow

The Election Commission has allocated a range of symbols – ice cream cone, refrigerator, TV and slippers among others – to independent candidates

The Hindu Bureau

An independent candidate from Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency, Pandit Keshav Dev, is seeking votes with a garland of slippers around his neck. | Photo Credit: X@ANI

An independent candidate from Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency, Pandit Keshav Dev, is seeking votes with a garland of slippers around his neck. A video of Mr. Dev has now gone viral. He has been allotted slippers as an election symbol.

The Election Commission has allocated a range of symbols – ice cream cone, refrigerator, TV and slippers among others – to independent candidates. In the video, Mr. Dev is seen sporting the garland and a white turban. He is surrounded by a group of supporters one of whom is seen carrying a banner reading ‘samarthit bhrashtachar virodhi sena’ (anti-corruption army).

Aligarh will vote in the second phase on April 26. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s Satish Kumar Gautam won the seat by more than 2,25,000 votes. He polled 6,56,215 votes against the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ajit Baliyan who got 4,26,954 votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US