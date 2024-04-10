GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Independent candidate from Aligarh campaigns wearing garland of slippers, video viral

The Election Commission has allocated a range of symbols – ice cream cone, refrigerator, TV and slippers among others – to independent candidates

April 10, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
An independent candidate from Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency, Pandit Keshav Dev, is seeking votes with a garland of slippers around his neck.

An independent candidate from Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency, Pandit Keshav Dev, is seeking votes with a garland of slippers around his neck. A video of Mr. Dev has now gone viral. He has been allotted slippers as an election symbol.

The Election Commission has allocated a range of symbols – ice cream cone, refrigerator, TV and slippers among others – to independent candidates. In the video, Mr. Dev is seen sporting the garland and a white turban. He is surrounded by a group of supporters one of whom is seen carrying a banner reading ‘samarthit bhrashtachar virodhi sena’ (anti-corruption army).

Aligarh will vote in the second phase on April 26. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s Satish Kumar Gautam won the seat by more than 2,25,000 votes. He polled 6,56,215 votes against the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ajit Baliyan who got 4,26,954 votes.

