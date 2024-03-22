ADVERTISEMENT

Independent becomes the first candidate to file LS nomination in Puducherry

March 22, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An Independent contestant became the first candidate to file nomination for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections for the Puducherry seat since the process was initiated on Wednesday.

A. Couttane (54), from the SC community, filed his papers at the District Election Office at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The sworn affidavit was handed over to A. Kulothungan, DEO.

The filing of nominations ends on March 27.

The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on March 28. The cut-off for giving notice of withdrawal of candidature is 3 p.m. on March 30.

