GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Independent becomes the first candidate to file LS nomination in Puducherry

March 22, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An Independent contestant became the first candidate to file nomination for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections for the Puducherry seat since the process was initiated on Wednesday.

A. Couttane (54), from the SC community, filed his papers at the District Election Office at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The sworn affidavit was handed over to A. Kulothungan, DEO.

The filing of nominations ends on March 27.

The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on March 28. The cut-off for giving notice of withdrawal of candidature is 3 p.m. on March 30.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.