In West Bengal, candidates battle record-breaking temperatures on the campaign trail

Amid an unforgiving sun pushing mercury levels to record highs in West Bengal, candidates across party lines are taking several measures to keep themselves hydrated and beat the heat.

Senior politician and BJP nominee from Asansol, one of the state’s hottest zones, S.S. Ahluwalia, shared his views with PTI on the perils of campaigning in the scorching heat. "I take elections very seriously and I am campaigning for four hours each morning and evening. At times, I am not able to hold the handle of my open-hooded vehicle, which turns so hot that it parches the skin. I wrap a towel around my palm to save injury," the 73-year-old leader said.

West Bengal is seeing record-breaking temperatures. On April 30, Kolkata sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded in the city in 50 years. At Paschim Medinipur's Kalaikunda, the mercury touched an unbearable 47.2 degrees Celsius on that day.

Irrespective of their different political hues, candidates are ensuring that they remain fit and hydrated to keep going in these extreme weather conditions.

Water, fruits, fruit juice and salads are on the diet chart of Saira Shah Halim, the CPI(M)‘s candidate for the Dakshin Kolkata Lok Sabha seat. Ms. Halim avoids the afternoon heat and by campaigning between 7.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. “I am always keeping myself hydrated and to do that I am drinking plenty of water, ‘nimbupani’ and fruit juice,” she told PTI. “I am totally staying away from red meat,” she said, adding that her meals consists of salads, vegetables and curd.

“Keep smiling, keep your body hydrated” is Mr. Ahluwalia’s mantra to beat the heat. “I have plenty of water, and water mixed with jaggery powder. At times, I find that a drink made with mixing ‘batasa’ (a semi-spherical crisp cake made of sugar or molasses) with water is the best way to stay cool and hydrated,” he said.

Mr. Ahluwalia prefers plain curd with roti and vegetables in the middle of his campaigns in Asansol, which recorded some of the highest temperatures during the summer heatwave in West Bengal.

The BJP’s candidate from Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, Agnimitra Pal, said she also depends on the same menu as Mr. Ahluwalia to keep going in the heat. “To keep the heat at bay, I am draping Bengal handloom saris, tying my hair in a bun, and enjoying this journey to the fullest. Roti and curd is my food of choice and I am always carrying ORS,” she said.

Trinamool Congress heavyweight candidate Saugata Roy, who’s contesting from Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, said he is heavily dependent on water to avoid dehydration.

Television grabs from the recent past showed the veteran leader savouring a popsicle while interacting with the electorate during campaigning. Roy said he is also using a hat to avoid exposure to sunlight, and prefers his characteristic white cotton kurta and dhoti for campaigning.

The severe heatwave condition in the southern and western districts of West Bengal is being caused by dry westerly winds and strong solar insolation, the Met Department said.

Among other places where the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius over the last few days were Krishnanagar (44 degrees Celsius), Bardhaman (44 degrees Celsius), Asansol (44.2 degrees Celsius), Purulia (43.7 degrees Celsius), Jhargram (44 degrees Celsius) and Sriniketan (43.6 degrees Celsius).

