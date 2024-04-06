ADVERTISEMENT

In Punjab, AAP striving hard to secure a win in LS polls

April 06, 2024 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - CHANDIGARH

On April 6, leaders are slated to meet party volunteers along with other party leaders as part of the ‘Volunteers Milni’ event to build momentum in the run-up to the polls

The Hindu Bureau

Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. | Photo Credit: PTI

With parliamentary polls imminent, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) top leadership is working hard to secure a win. The elections are a critical test of its popularity in Punjab, where it is in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak have been meeting party leaders and workers in different constituencies. On April 6, leaders are slated to meet volunteers as part of a ‘Volunteers Milni’ event to build momentum in the run-up to the polls.

CM meets candidates

The event is to be held in Moga and Phagwara Mann where deliberations would be held with volunteers. On Friday, Mr. Mann held meetings with AAP candidates and MLAs from Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar, and received feedback from all the MLAs in these constituencies and discussed election strategy based on that feedback.

The election for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, and Mr. Mann, who is leading the election campaign has been asserting that the party will win all the 13 seats in Punjab. The AAP is seeking votes on its performance and policies in the State. By fielding five ministers, the party is putting the standing and prestige of the Chief Minister to the test.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson and Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang said Mr. Mann has instructed workers to take the party’s positive agenda to the people and apprise people of all the decisions that the government had taken for the welfare of people and the State. “The AAP will continue to take decisions in the public interest as it had done over the last two years and it will fulfill all election guarantees,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US