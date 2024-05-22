In pitched capital battle, AAP and Congress find synergies

In an attempt to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from sweeping all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital for the third time, once bitter rivals the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, have come together in a seat-sharing agreement under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The AAP is fighting on four seats and the Congress from three.

The campaign in the run-up to the May 25 election has had its fair share of twists and turns with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal days after the announcement of the election, followed by his return to the campaign trail 50 days later, raising the stakes even further. Both from inside and outside jail, Mr. Kejriwal has emerged as the star campaigner of the INDIA bloc.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy and the BJP has built its campaign by questioning the credentials of the anti-corruption crusader as a honest leader, and projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development model to win over the electorate once again. The AAP in turn has run a campaign titled “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” (Answer to jail by vote), terming their leader’s arrest a “political conspiracy” hatched by the BJP to “destroy” the AAP.

On May 10, Mr. Kejriwal was given interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign and he has changed the narrative with direct attacks on Mr. Modi. He has asked whether the Prime Minster plans to retire at 75 and suggested a power struggle within the BJP. Addressing several public meetings, Mr. Kejriwal has asked people to vote for the INDIA bloc if they want to see him stay out of jail and continue to work for the people of Delhi.

Amid this “Kejriwal vs Modi” narrative, the Congress that ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years is looking to revive its fortunes and find a space for itself. The party initially saw unrest within its ranks with party workers unhappy with the decision to tie up with the AAP that had reduced them to zero seats in the Lok Sabha as well as the Delhi Assembly. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned citing differences with the high command over the decision to align with the AAP as well as its choice of candidates and joined the BJP a week later.

However, as the polling date approaches, a synergy can be sensed between the AAP and Congress workers at election rallies who have found a common enemy to unite against. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking at an election rally on May 18 in the Chandini Chowk seat, pointed out that for the first time he will be voting for a AAP candidate and Mr. Kejriwal will be voting for a Congress candidate due to the seat-sharing arrangement and that party workers must do the same.

Key contests

The BJP has chosen to replace six of its seven sitting MPs with only North East Delhi MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari getting the ticket to contest for the third time. He is pitted against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar on a Congress ticket in a constituency where a sizeable migrant population from Poorvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) could hold sway. The election also sees Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, making her political debut from the New Delhi constituency and she is up against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP received 56.9% of the votes while the Congress and AAP received 22.6% and 18.2% respectively. However, a few months later in February 2020, the AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly election with 53.5% vote share.

With the voters of Delhi showing a preference to vote for Mr. Modi at the Centre and Mr. Kejriwal in Delhi, it remains to be seen if AAP sends its first Lok Sabha MP from Delhi to Parliament and if the Congress can make a comeback.