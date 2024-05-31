In Nalanda, the CPI(ML)‘s candidate is more popular than the JD(U) candidate, but Nitish Kumar holds the fort

Nalanda, also known as ‘Kurmistan’, given the dominance of the Kurmi caste in the constituency, is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district. Mr. Kumar is a Kurmi, an Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. Nalanda, the historic land where the 24th Jain Tirthankara, Mahavira, is believed to have attained nirvana, is also famous for both its ancient and modern universities. Known too for its large-scale vegetable agriculture, Mr. Kumar has brought several development projects to Nalanda, making it Bihar’s ‘second capital’ after Patna.

For the last 28 years, the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) but this time, much is at stake for Mr. Kumar as his party’s candidate, three-time (2009, 2014 and 2019) sitting MP Kaushalendra Kumar, appears to be struggling in the face of the popularity of his rival, the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) candidate, Sandeep Saurav. Nalanda is one of the very few Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar where Mr. Kumar is seen as a more popular puller of votes than Prime Minister Narendra Modi for candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the electoral battle. Mr. Kumar held roadshows for two days (May 27 and May 28) in the constituency to woo voters in his party’s favour.

“For us, Nitish Kumar is everything. He has given so much to us that we had not seen for decades,” senior citizen Awadhesh Singh of Kalyanbigha village told The Hindu. “Who will give us so much in terms of development?” he asked, sitting in the office-like front room of his village house.

Kalyanbigha is Mr. Kumar’s ancestral village and it boasts of a referral hospital, a pucca road, a branch of the State Bank of India, primary and higher secondary schools, street lights, round-the-clock electricity, a police station, a sports shooting range, and smooth, serpentine, connecting roads in the shadow of rows of trees on both flanks.

The CM’s signature on the village is also evident in a children’s park by the side of a well-fortified pond, an expansive village temple, a mobile tower with vapour lights fixed in the middle, cemented benches under the shadow of a tree by the side of the pond, a memorial park named after his late wife with busts of Mr. Kumar’s parents, near which stands his newly constructed double-storeyed house. But the familiar face of sexagenarian Sitaram Brahi, caretaker of Mr. Kumar’s old ancestral home for over four decades, was missing at the locked new house.

Every year, Mr. Kumar visits Kalyanbigha thrice (on January 1, May 14, and November 29) to offer floral tributes to his parents, the late Ram Lakhan Singh and Parmeshwari Devi, and wife, the late Manju Sinha, on their death respective anniversaries. Mr. Kumar was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1985 from this Assembly constituency.

“Wohi (Nitish Kumar) jab anaj-paani de rahe hain, vikas kar rahe hain, to humlog vote kisko denge, unhi ko na? (when he is providing us food and so much development, who will we vote for? We will vote for him only, no?)” a group of young voterssitting outside the sweltering memorial park on Wednesday afternoon, said.

The headmaster of the village’s upgraded middle school, Vinod Choudhary, too agreed that Kalyanbigha had everything a small town could boast of. Several coaching institutes for school-going children too have sprung up in the village, Pappu Thakur, a villager, said.

Mr. Kumar won the Lok Sabha election from Nalanda once in 2004, but resigned a year after, in 2005, to become Chief Minister of Bihar. His mentor, veteran socialist leader George Fernandes, won from the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency thrice, in 1996, 1998, and 1999. Earlier, the Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate, Vijay Kumar Yadav, also had won the seat thrice, in 1980, 1984, and 1991. In 2005, JD(U) leader Ramswaroop Prasad, who had previously represented the constituency in 1989 as a Congress candidate, won the election. “After 33 years of the Nalanda Lok Sabha seat’s political history, the Left candidate is contesting against a candidate having the support of right-wing forces,” CPI(ML) leader Dhirendra Jha said.

At the Azizia madrasa in Bihar Sharief, district headquarters of Nalanda, caretaker Imam Mohammed Shahabuddin, and madrasa in-charge Mohammed Shakir, agreed that an “atmosphere of hate” had gripped the country and Bihar was no exception. “We will take the decision to vote later,” they said, when asked about their choice.

In March 2023, during the Ram Navami procession, anti-social elements torched the 110-year-old madrasa and the library located inside it, burning 4,500 books, including 250 handwritten books. “The scars of the fire are not only on the walls of the library and mosque but also on our hearts and souls. The government, though, was quick in announcing relief and help, but those are yet to come to the religious and educational site,” they rued, pointing to the burn marks on the thick walls of the old mosque.

In the nearby premises of a temple at the Noor Sarai Bazaar, this correspondent met Dukhi Ram and Lekha Paswan, who were chatting along with others about the upcoming poll on June 1. Would they vote for the sitting JD(U) candidate, Mr. Kaushalendra Kumar, again? “Who told you so?” they asked, and then added quickly, as others in their company nodded vigorously, “The maale (as the CPI-ML is known locally) candidate is so well educated. He is a doctor from a very prestigious university. He can also get our vote.” The CPI-ML’s Mr. Saurav is an alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. “Here, we are from all castes and communities,” they added.

Outside, on the bazaar road, a group of women distributing leaflets for the JD(U) candidate was crossing with an appeal over a mic to vote for Mr. Kumar, and the group in the temple turned its face away. “Why should we listen to what is of no use to us?” they said, breaking into hearty laughter.

Party leader Mr. Jha, along with others, has been camping for over a month at the central CPI(ML) campaign office in a corner of Bihar Sharief. What are the chances of Mr. Sarauv winning the election on the Chief Minister’s turf? “This time, we have a fair chance of winning as people are fed up with the inaccessibility of the sitting MP and of him being known as an ‘NDA’ (non-performing asset) of Nitish Kumar. The issues of the area, like unemployment and migration of youth for their livelihood, have remained the same for decades, and of course, there is division among Kurmi and non-Yadav OBC votes,” Mr. Jha said. But what of the development Mr. Kumar has brought to the constituency? “He has done, as our leader Dipankar Bhattacharya often says, a highway and by-pass model of development,” Mr. Jha said.

“We are not electoral bonded labour of anyone to vote for him for so long. Change is the need of the hour,” Ramchandra Paswan, a sharecropper from Nerudh village under the Asthwana block, quipped.

The Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments, with five of them represented by JD(U) MLAs, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has Islampur, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has Bihar Sharief, or one each, respectively. The constituency has 26% Kurmi and 19% Koeri voters, along with 17% Yadavs and 12% Muslim voters. A sizeable number of Dalit Paswan voters (1.2 lakh), Kushwaha (one lakh), and Bania voters (1.6 lakh) are also here.

Nalanda votes in the final seventh phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on June 1.