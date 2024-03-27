ADVERTISEMENT

In its seventh list, Congress announces four candidates for Chhattisgarh

March 27, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - RAIPUR:

Congress has fielded Devendra Singh Yadav from Bilaspur, an accused in coal levy money laundering case

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Image used for representative purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The Congress on Tuesday announced its seventh list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The list has five names — four, including two women candidates, from Chhattisgarh, and one from Tamil Nadu. 

With these four — Shashi Singh from Surguja, Dr. Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Biresh Thakur from Kanker [all three seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST)] and Devendra Singh Yadav from Bilaspur — the party has now announced all the names from Chhattisgarh that has 11 parliamentary constituencies. 

ALSO READ
Congress reveals first list of Lok Sabha candidates for Chhatisgarh

Among them, Mr. Yadav, a two-time sitting MLA from Bhilai Nagar, has been named as an accused by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the alleged coal levy money laundering case, one of the major corruption allegations faced by the previous Congress government in the State. In the last year’s Assembly elections where the Congress faced a rout in the urban areas, he was the lone exception. 

Dr. Menka Devi Singh, the party’s pick from Raigarh, hails from the erstwhile Sarangarh royal family. Her father Naresh Chandra Singh, the last king had held the chief ministership of undivided Madhya Pradesh for a rather brief tenure of less than a fortnight in 1969 after having been a minister for 16 years. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Its Sarguja candidate Shashi Singh also hails from a political family and carries forward the legacy of Tuleshwar Singh, a former minister in Chhattisgarh. She will take on her former party colleague Chintamani Mahraj who has been given a BJP ticket. Notably, the BJP had swept all 14 seats in Sarguja in the last Assembly polls. 

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Congress pins hopes on experienced leaders including former CM Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh

Mr. Thakur from Kanker is one of the two candidates who had contested in 2019 and have been fielded again, the other being sitting MP Jyotsana Mahant, who has been retained. 

From Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai Constituency, State Mahila Congress president R. Sudha has been fielded. The party has now named all its picks for the seats it will contest as a constituent of the INDIA alliance. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US