In Ernakulam, candidates go all out to connect with voters

April 12, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

It was around 2 p.m. when Hibi Eden, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat, reached Naranath Sree Krishna Temple, Eloor, on the outskirts of the city. The sun was blazing, forcing devotees to take cover under the canopy of trees.

The faces of Congress leaders Joseph Antony, Lekha S. Menon and Abdul Razak, who had been waiting for him for three hours, lit up as he alighted from the vehicle. Mr. Eden waved at the crowd, posed for group photos and selfies, and quickly melted into the crowd. The party workers accompanied him to the hall where the annual temple feast was progressing.

“How’s the campaign going on,” Mr. Eden keenly asked a senior citizen who was partaking of the feast, and then added with a playful smile, “He’s a BJP worker.”

The candidate, who refrained from discussing politics at the temple venue, was seen eager to connect with the crowd through chit-chats. He has reserved political speeches for the vehicle rally to be held in the evening.

“Suman!” He called out to a young woman, and she made her way through the crowd to reach him. The two former collegemates, who were meeting after nearly 15 years, hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries. “I never thought he would recognise me,” said the woman, whom Mr. Eden remembered as a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist during her college days.

“I seek a popular mandate for the work done during the last five years and for fulfilling the dream projects. The response of the voters is quite heartening,” said Mr. Eden.

However, K. J. Shine, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, uses her interactions and meetings to raise political questions. Raising questions and seeking answers comes quite naturally to Ms. Shine, a teacher by profession.

“Why did you decide to draw my picture,” Ms. Shine was heard asking two young girls, who presented her with her pictures. She also tested the children’s knowledge of the electoral process, at Gandhi Nagar Junction where LDF leaders including Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, K.S. Kumara, P.R. Renish and C.A. Shakkeer waited to take her to the next meeting.

She urged voters to support the LDF to protect the secular fabric of the country.

“What do you expect from the government,” she asked a young couple who was keenly listening to her speech. “We need a secular government which is committed to protecting democracy and Constitutional values,” said Abhirami as her husband Ajeesh looked on. Ms. Shine acceded to the request of the couple for a selfie before getting on to the open jeep for the next meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who had assembled at Kangarappady junction in Kalamassery Assembly constituency, began their public meeting from a make-shift stage nearly an hour before their candidate K.S. Radhakrishnan arrived at the venue.

The busy road intersection was all decked up with saffron flags. A young girl, clad in a white dress, and wearing a fancy saffron headgear, waited impatiently to kick-start the two-wheeler rally in support of the candidate. Party leaders Padmaja S. Menon, Pramod Thrikkakara, R. Sajikumar and Ullas Kumar waited for the candidate, who reached the spot by 5 p.m.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who was received with a floral headgear and shawls, made a brief address about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government before meeting voters at a nearby cafeteria.

“Why don’t you give me a smile, if not your vote,” asked Mr. Radhakrishnan to a passer-by who responded to the candidate’s overture with a cold handshake. He then quickly got on to the campaign vehicle that took him to different parts of the constituency.

