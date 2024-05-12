GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Dhule, Kharge warns of slavery revival if Modi, Shah get third term

Congress chief cites alleged remarks of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in 2015 advocating for constitutional changes

Published - May 12, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. File

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: GN RAO

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday urged people to vote for his party, asserting that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would result in the poor, Dalits, and tribals being “treated like slaves”.

“Before Independence, the poor, Dalits and tribals were treated like slaves. If you give a third term to Modi and Shah, the same situation will repeat. We will become slaves again,” he said while speaking at an election rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule, where the party has fielded former MLA Shobha Bachhav against BJP’s former Union Minister Subhash Bhamre. The Lok Sabha seat in north Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of the election on May 20.

Congress claims Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, says poll officials 'targeting' Opposition leaders

Stating that this election would shape the nation’s future, the 81-year-old Dalit leader said: “You have to vote for your own sake and your own people. We need to save the Constitution. This election will shape the future of the country. It is an important election.”

Mr. Kharge criticised Mr. Modi for failing to fulfil promises such as bringing back black money and creating two crore jobs annually and accused him of “spreading lies”. He also accused Mr. Modi of implementing policies that increased production costs for farmers instead of boosting their incomes. “He [Mr. Modi] claimed to provide two crore jobs yearly but never did. Instead of increasing farmers’ income, as per his claims, his wrong policies increased the production cost for growers. That is why Modi should be removed from power,” the Congress president said.

Modi provoking people to incite riots, says Kharge in Bihar

Citing alleged remarks of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mr. Kharge said, “If there is no Constitution, there will be ‘no one to save you’. RSS chief Bhagwat had said in 2015 that the Constitution should be changed. Later, many BJP MPs and saffron party leaders also made similar statements,” he added.

