In Chandigarh, stakes for BJP high to retain seat; Congress sets up for tough fight

Amid fervent election campaigning, the Union Territory of Chandigarh is set for a direct battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) joint candidate fielded by Congress for the 2024 Parliamentary election — in which the stakes for the BJP that is fighting to retain the seat, are high, even as the Congress is giving a spirited fight to the incumbent to wrest the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP has won the lone Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in the years 2014 and 2019. The voting for the Union Territory would held on June 1 during the last phase of the Lok Sabha election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded Manish Tewari, a former Union Minister and currently Congress Member of Parliament from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib constituency as their joint candidate from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. He is facing the BJP’s Sanjay Tandon, who replaced sitting Lok Sabha MP and actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher of the BJP as a candidate. Mr. Tandon is currently the party’s co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh and had earlier remained the BJP’s Chandigarh president as well. He is the son of the late Balramji Das Tandon, former Governor of Chhattisgarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP is making an effort to register a third straight election victory in Chandigarh, banking on what is terms as ‘record development’ during the past ten years even as the Congress is harping upon the ‘anti-incumbency’ factor against the BJP to grab the seat.

In 2019, Ms. Kher won the Parliamentary election with a winning margin of 10.29% vote as she defeated Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress party. The BJP secured a vote share of 50.64% while the Congress got 40.35% votes. In 2014, also Ms. Kher (BJP) won the elections, while in 2009, Pawan Bansal (Congress) won the seat. The AAP was restricted to a 3.02% vote share.

Amid the ongoing political slug-fest as the BJP battles with the anti-incumbency factor in the city, the key challenger the Congress appears to be in the reckoning and a close contest is on the cards between the Congress and the BJP. The BJP’s decision to drop the sitting MP - Ms. Kher and give the party ticket to a new candidate - Mr. Tandon is being seen by a section of voters as an attempt by the party to “offset” the anti-incumbency factor. The Congress giving a fight to the incumbent BJP is largely seen against the backdrop of people’s longing for alternative politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riding high on confidence, Congress has been targeting the BJP on its “non-performance” during the last ten years in the city and at the Centre as well. Mr. Tewari has been challenging his opponent for an “open debate” to talk about all the issues related to the Union Territory of Chandigarh. While raking the national issues, Mr. Tewari highlights the importance of the 2024 election, which according to him is an existential election for India and he is fighting to protect democracy and to protect the Constitution of India.

Also, during the campaign, he has been pointing out the “unfulfilled promises of the BJP” in the city including regularising need-based changes in the Chandigarh Housing Board flats, extending the limits of ‘Lal Dora’ in the villages, and resolving the issue of traffic congestion etc.

As the campaigning reaches its last leg, Mr. Tewari on May 29 took a dig at Mr. Tandon of the BJP, terming him as a ‘proxy’ candidate, saying that Mr. Tandon is just a proxy and nothing beyond a dummy candidate, and the people of Chandigarh must decide whether they need a proxy or an actual Member of Parliament.

The BJP other the hand, has been pitching BJP’s “strong India” narrative by evoking sentiments of nationalism against the backdrop of national security highlighting India’s cross-border air strike. Also, during the public rallies the party is raking up the abrogation of Article 370, the promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code, and the construction of the Ram Temple in an apparent attempt at consolidation of votes. The party is also counting on the city’s development work done under its regime of the past ten years. Attacking the Opposition, the BJP has been targeting the partnership of the Congress and the AAP under the INDIA bloc pointing out that these parties are contesting jointly in Chandigarh (the capital of Punjab) while in the State of Punjab, they are fighting against each other, which reveals a lack of unity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.