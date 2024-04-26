ADVERTISEMENT

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code is PM Modi's guarantee: Amit Shah

April 26, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Guna (MP)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promises to implement Uniform Civil Code, accuses Congress of advocating personal laws

PTI

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 26 said the BJP-led government at the Centre will implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country as it is a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and accused the Congress of advocating personal laws.

Mr. Shah was addressing a rally in Piprai area of Ashoknagar district under Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, from where Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting as a BJP candidate.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Shah said, "Rahul Baba, you can do whatever you want for appeasement. As long as BJP is there, it will not allow personal laws. It is our promise and a guarantee of Modiji that we will implement UCC in the entire country as we have done in Uttarakhand." He also said the Modi government has ended Naxalism and terrorism in the country.

"In 2019, the Modi government abrogated Article 370 in just one stroke. Rahul Baba got afraid and said that rivers of blood will flow...But Rahul Baba, this is not a Congress government...It's Modi government. They don't even have the courage to hurl a single stone, let alone talk about rivers of blood," Mr. Shah said.

