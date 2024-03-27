If Stalin cannot control his own party members, how will he control the State, asks Palaniswami

March 27, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 06:58 am IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Questioning the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked who would protect the people of Tamil Nadu if police personnel were being attacked by DMK functionaries.

Backing his claim, He said that he was not just blabbering for there were instances where police personnel had registered complaints after they were attacked by some DMK functionaries for stopping vehicles involved in illegal transportation stones. This proved that the law and order in the State was out of control, he charged.

“Mr. Stalin once in a meeting said that he was waking up every morning fearing what his party members would do next that would tarnish the party’s image. This is enough for the people to understand the situation has exacerbated to the level where it could not be controlled anymore,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, drug usage, especially among youngsters, has increased. This increase can be equated to the recent developments in the State when a DMK functionary named Jaffer Sadiq was arrested for links with an international drug cartel and selling drugs worth ₹2,000 crores, he charged.

“Teams to identify and prevent selling of drugs near schools and colleges was constituted by the DMK government. The teams too earmarked about 2,000 people who were selling drugs near schools and colleges. Out of 2,000 only around 140 were arrested because the rest of them were DMK functionaries,” Mr. Palaniswami claimed. These might sound like tall allegations, but it was a fact which even the DMK could not disagree, he claimed further.

“Every step of the DMK government blatantly proves that it is a family party. Stalin very proudly announces that all his party cadre were his members, so it is not a bad thing to be called as a family party,” he added.

But would he make any of the party cadre who he says as his family, as the top leader, he questioned. “At the same time, AIADMK has repeatedly proved that it is a party of commoners. I, who started as a cadre rose to the level of general secretary, is the best example of what I say,” he noted.

Introducing AIADMK candidate for Kanniyakumari constituency Pasilian Nazerath, he said the candidate was another best example of how even a person from a fishing community could become a Member of Parliament candidate unlike the sitting MP Vijay Vasanth whose business background was well known.

Since DMK was not a party of commoners, its governance was also against the commoners of the State, he said. “Almost all steps taken by the DMK government starting from increase in petrol diesel price, hike in property tax to the exorbitant increase of the electricity tariff were against the commoner,” Mr. Palaniswamy said.

Other AIADMK leaders like Thalavai N. Sundaram, A. Tamil Magan Hussain, among others were present during the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.