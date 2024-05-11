If INDIA coalition comes to power, extremism will get revived, claims Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, the phase of Naxalism and terrorism will be revived in India.

Mr. Adityanath alleged that the Congress is spreading rumours of constitutional amendments to scare people as he accused the grand old party for trampling the freedom of expression by amending the Indian Constitution.

“They (Opposition parties) are more concerned about their own interests. Instead of addressing the issues of terrorism and Naxalism, they were withdrawing cases against terrorists. The phase of Naxalism and terrorism will be revived if they get elected,” claimed Mr. Adityanath in Kanpur.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP) for dynastic politics, the U.P. CM alleged that while the politics of Ram bhakts (devotees of Lord Ram) is for the nation, the Ram drohis (opposed to Lord Ram) are those people who work for their own families.

“We the Ram bhakts indulge in politics for the nation, while the politics of Ram drohis is for their families. These people can’t think beyond their family. The SP has given tickets to its own family members in five seats. Their children and grandchildren will also contest elections. They suck the blood of the public,” said the BJP leader.

In Kannauj, the U.P. CM claimed that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had to contest the Lok Sabha seat as the Opposition failed to find a candidate to stand in the constituency.

“They (the SP) initially nominated one person, only to withdraw the candidacy later. Subsequently, another candidate was named, but that person withdrew as well. Even the third nominee declined to participate in the election. When faced with the absence of contenders, the SP chief expressed his intention to contest,” he said, asking voters of Kannauj to support BJP candidate Subrat Pathak.

Stressing upon the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the CM called the event as the end of more than 500 years of wait likening it to a manifestation of India’s faith, while accusing the Opposition for disrespecting the followers of Lord Ram.

“Our Lord Ram finds his abode in the grand temple of Ayodhya after 500 years of struggle. But Opposition parties have issues with the consecration ceremony, hence they declined the invitation. These are the same people who fired bullets on Ram bhakts, they must be shown their place on the electoral front,” Mr. Adityanath added.

