If BJP puts democracy in jail, then democracy will have to find a way to run from within jail, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he was put in prison after false charges were foisted on him because the BJP has “accepted” that it cannot defeat his party in elections in Delhi. In an email interview, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party says the BJP is trying “every trick in its playbook” but people have reposed faith in AAP. Edited excerpts:

You have not resigned as Chief Minister of Delhi after being arrested and even mentioned recently that Hemant Soren should not have resigned as this is what the BJP wants. However, this could bring about problems in the functioning of the government that could bring about a case for President’s Rule to be imposed. How do you plan to continue as Chief Minister without being able to sign a file?

I am a three-time elected Chief Minister, voted by more than 54% of Delhi’s voters. Even Modiji never got 54% vote share in any of his terms as a Chief Minister. I have sworn an oath on the Constitution to serve the people and fulfil my promises. Since 2014, the BJP has tried every trick in its playbook to destroy AAP, but people have reposed faith in our kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work) and rejected the BJP’s politics of hate and division. Now the BJP has accepted that they cannot defeat AAP in elections in Delhi, so they are trying to capture power by jailing me in a false case. Tomorrow they will arrest Mamata didi, Stalin sahab, Bhagwant Mann in false cases too and demand their resignations. Is this how a democracy functions? No trial, no verdict, no evidence - pure goondagardi (hooliganism)? This doesn’t happen anywhere in the world except in dictatorships. If BJP puts democracy in jail, then democracy will have to run from within jail. India’s Constitution and legal framework put absolutely no bar on me from continuing as Chief Minister.

You have promised “10 Guarantees of Kejriwal” without talking to the INDIA alliance partners and are contesting 22 seats across the country. What makes you think that your voice will resonate among coalition partners if the alliance gets the numbers?

What are our 10 guarantees? They are a roadmap for building the India of our dreams, where every person has opportunities to prosper and live a dignified life. We have promised 24-hour power supply, good education, free healthcare that is not based on insurance schemes, freedom to the Indian Army to retrieve Indian territory occupied by China, scrapping the Agniveer scheme, fixing MSP on all crops according to the Swaminathan Commission report, two crore jobs for the youth, ease of doing business for traders, full Statehood for Delhi, and destroying the BJP’s “washing machine” that gives protection to corrupt persons. I am certain that all INDIA alliance partners share these priorities. AAP is a strong pillar of the alliance and it is my guarantee that when INDIA alliance forms the government on June 4, we will collectively deliver upon these guarantees.

You have in the past called several leaders like Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi corrupt. You are now sharing the stage with some of them. How do you explain your change in position?

India is facing the most unprecedented crisis in its history as a democracy. We have seen 10 years of unrelenting attacks on every institution safeguarding our democracy, 10 years in pursuance of a dream of ‘Opposition-mukt’ India. As Opposition parties, this is not the time to count our differences, but to unite in our shared duty to safeguard India’s constitution and democracy. If there is no democracy left, how does it matter which party we belong to?

PM Modi has launched a ‘One Nation, One Leader’ mission for India, similar to how President Putin in Russia has established his perpetual rule and won 87% votes in recent elections, or how Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has obliterated the Opposition and won 75% votes recently. They are PM Modi’s role models. If we allow this to happen in India, ordinary people will not be left with any voice, we will be left with a single party rule forever. While much of the damage is already done, 2024 is the last chance the people of India have to prevent that from happening and protect our country from dictatorship.

Your party has managed to win two decisive victories in the Delhi Assembly election but has not managed to win a seat from Delhi in the Lok Sabha. How has your party’s approach been different this time?

There are two big changes this time around. In the last ten years, AAP has grown at a staggering pace and become the first party to become a national party within a decade. After the BJP and the Congress, we are the only party that has governments in two States. We have MLAs in four States, and countless elected members of local bodies across India. In the past, we fought Lok Sabha elections as a small regional party. Today, we are a national force, and a model of governance that has a national appeal. The other big change is that this is the first time we are fighting as part of a national alliance — INDIA alliance in Delhi. This will help consolidate all anti-BJP votes. I am confident all seven seats of Delhi will go to INDIA alliance this time.

You came out of Tihar Jail and raised the election pitch by attacking PM Modi on his retirement age and suggested trouble within the BJP on succession. Does AAP have a succession plan?

We all know that Modi set the rule for his own party to retire leaders after they turn 75. The BJP’s own stalwart leaders like L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Anandiben Patel were forced out by Modi over the years citing this rule. So how can he be above his own rules? Is he admitting he tricked his senior leaders into retiring early? I am sure he will retire next year and make Amit Shah Prime Minister.

Every person in AAP has emerged from the grassroots. We have all left successful professions and joined politics to serve our country. In the last 10 years, no other party has produced as many young leaders as AAP and I am proud of that. When all of our top-rung leaders were in jail, including me, our next rung of leadership stepped up and held the fort. They thought if they arrest Kejriwal, Sisodia and other top leaders, AAP will crumble. Many other parties would have, if you put their top three or four leaders in jail. But our next rung of leadership and brave volunteers rose to the occasion, and worked with double the energy and commitment.

When you were in jail, Sunita Kejriwal was your voice on social media and election rallies. Do you see your wife playing a more active role in the party?

My wife has been my pillar of support throughout. I am very fortunate to have a partner like her. She has stood by me through thick and thin. When I decided to leave my IRS job and work in the slums of Sundar Nagri, she supported my mission. When they put me behind bars in this fake case, she bravely stepped up as a family member. She used to come to visit me when I was in jail, and I would inquire about the well-being of the people of Delhi through her. She was my link to the world outside. I think this is how a family supports one another.

AAP first said that Sanjay Singh had reached out to Swati Maliwal and that action will be taken against your personal aide Bibhav Kumar. The party then changed its stand. Why have you not come out to clarify this issue that has snowballed since then?

Since the matter is currently sub judice and under investigation, it will be inappropriate for me to comment on it. Let there be a fair investigation.

What is your party’s position on conducting a caste census and the rallying cry for jitni abadi, utna haq (the rights of a group are proportionate to the group’s share in the total population)? Further, income/wealth inequality has become a problem. How do you think this can be solved?

The world over, societies that have become rich have done so on the basis of high quality public education and healthcare. You see examples of this both in the West with U.S. and Europe, and in the East with Singapore, Japan and others. India cannot prosper until every child has access to the best education and each person can get world-class healthcare without going bankrupt. These are the building blocks of a nation. In Delhi and Punjab, we have demonstrated how to improve schools and hospitals. India has huge potential, we are a country of hard-working people, but our government is failing to equip us with the tools necessary to succeed in the modern world. Income inequality cannot be solved without spurring economic activity at the bottom of the pyramid. Our small and medium businesses are dying out because the government supports big business exclusively, concentrating all income and wealth at the top. Only two people will be rich if this continues, everyone else will be left begging for scraps.

Do you support caste-based reservation?

Absolutely. Caste-based reservation has helped communities that have been living on the margins of society to occupy spaces in the mainstream — which is their right. It is shocking to me that senior BJP members are openly saying they want 400 paar (400-plus seats) because they want to change the Constitution and end reservation. The BJP doesn’t respect the Constitution or the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar. They are desperate to change it, but we will fight them till our very last breath.