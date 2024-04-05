GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ibrahim’s son, ex-Minister R. Shankar join Congress

April 05, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

C.M. Faiz, son of the former JD(S) leader and Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim, joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the party office in Bengaluru on Friday.

Mr. Faiz contested the 2023 Assembly election from Humnabad on the JD(S) ticket and lost. Mr. Ibrahim, whose political future seems to have remained uncertain, quit the Congress and joined the JD(S) for allegedly having been denied the Leader of the Opposition post in the Legislative Council when the BJP was in power. The post was given to senior leader B.K. Hariprasad.

Minister for Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan reportedly played a vital role in bringing Mr. Faiz to the Congress.

The former Minister R. Shankar resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of senior leaders. He was elected to the Assembly in 2018 from Ranebennur constituency.

