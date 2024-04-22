ADVERTISEMENT

I was expecting this, says Eshwarappa

April 22, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that he was expecting his expulsion from the BJP and that he would campaign with more vigour from now on.

Reacting to the BJP’s decision, Mr. Eshwarappa said that after he announced his decision to contest as an Independent candidate, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his sons B.Y. Raghavendra and B.Y. Vijayendra, tried to mislead the public by repeatedly stating that he would withdraw his nomination papers.

“Even after I clarified my stand, they continued to mislead the public. Now, it is clear. From tomorrow on, I will campaign with more vigour,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that he would certainly win the election and return to the BJP to support Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Further, he said he was happy for getting “a farmer with sugarcane” as his symbol in the election. He would seek votes in the name of farmers and Mr. Modi, he added.

