Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency logs 10.7% votes before noon

Polling in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency picked up with approximately 10.70% polling by 11.30 a.m.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Asaduddin Owaisi soon after casting his vote in St Faiz School, Shastripuram, which is a part of the Chevella constituency, spoke to the media and urged the public to vote in large numbers. After casting his vote, Mr. Owaisi described this election as the country’s most significant polls. “Forget about individuals. For about cult following. The country is bigger than any individual. Dont vote for any individual. Vote for the country. Vote for a party,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kompella Madhavi latha, on the other hand reportedly claimed that police were dull. Video clips surfaced in which she was purportedly seen asking burqa clad women to produce proof of identity.

Meanwhile, some voters in the Bahadurpura Assembly segment, which is part of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency had to turn back as they said that their votes were deleted. They said that a representation to the authorities was made.

