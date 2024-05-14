GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Hyderabad logs low voter turnout at 45.07%

The highest percentage recorded in the region was the partially rural constituency of Rajendranagar with 53.3%

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:53 am IST

Published - May 14, 2024 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station in Hyderabad on May 13, 3034.

Voters queue up to cast their vote at a polling station in Hyderabad on May 13, 3034. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad and its suburbs again had the dubious distinction of having low voter turnout despite a campaign by the Election Commission of India and politicians about the issue. Hyderabad recorded 45.07% voter turnout as per figures on the Election Commission of India app. Bahadurpura recorded 48.7%, Nampally 45.3% Malakpet 51.97% and Jubilee Hills 45.65%. The low voting turnout is a repeat of voter apathy from the 2023 Assembly elections which saw 46.56%. Secunderabad LS constituency recorded marginally better voting with 48.1%

The highest percentage recorded in the region was the partially rural constituency of Rajendranagar with 53.3%. “The turnout in rural areas has been strong at 40%, but we need our urban communities to step forward now more than ever. Your vote is your voice — let it be heard! Please make your way to the polls before they close at 6 p.m. Encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to join you. Together, let’s participate actively in the world’s largest democracy. Every single vote makes a difference,” wrote the Chevella Bharatiya Janata Party contestant Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on X at 2.10 p.m. as the voting numbers remained constant in the urban areas.

The Chevalla constituency includes the surrounding areas of Hyderabad of Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Maheshwaram. His appeal appeared to have had no impact as Serilingampally which recorded 48.85% in the Assembly elections saw the voting percentage drop to 43.1%.

Jubilee Hills which is part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency recorded 45.65% votes till evening.

The one difference between 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been the Yakutpura Assembly segment which recorded 42.7% on Monday as against 36.69 in the Assembly elections.

