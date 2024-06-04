Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: How to check?

As India eagerly awaits the results for the 2024 election, here’s a guide to check the Lok Sabha as well as the Legislative Assembly election results for the State of Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results 2024

Andhra Pradesh comprises 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats. Polling for both the elections in the State took place on 13 May, 2024.

The results for both the Lok Sabha seats and Assembly seats can be checked online on the official site of the Election Commission of India as well as through the Voter Helpline app.

ADVERTISEMENT

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

How to check Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election results online?

Click on the following link: https://results.eci.gov.in/PcResultGenJune2024/partywiseresult-S01.htm

Or

1. Go to the official Election Commission of India (ECI) results page: https://results.eci.gov.in/

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Click on the tab titled ‘Parliamentary Constituencies’.

3. In the top right corner, click on ‘Select State Wise’.

4. Select the State ‘Andhra Pradesh’ .

ADVERTISEMENT

5. You can also access the results of any other State through this method

How to check Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election results online?

Click on the following link: https://results.eci.gov.in/AcResultGenJune2024/partywiseresult-S01.htm

Or

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Go to the official Election Commission of India (ECI) results page: https://results.eci.gov.in/

2. Click on the tab titled ‘Andhra Pradesh 175 Assembly Constituencies’ .

3. Click on the ‘Details’ tab in the Andhra Pradesh section (left).

4. You can also access the results of any other State through this method.

How to check Andhra Pradesh Election results through the Voter Helpline app?

1. Download the Voter Helpline app (official ECI app) through App Store (Apple devices) or Play Store (Android devices).

2. Register yourself on the app to stay updated or skip registration to quickly check the results.

3. Go to the tab of ‘Election Results’ which where you can choose whether you need to access the results for General Elections to Parliamentary Constituencies (Lok Sabha), Assembly Constituencies or Bye Elections.

4. Once you select the election, you can select Andhra Pradesh as the State and select your specific constituency to check the results.

You can also watch election results on Television news channels and their live streaming in Youtube channels.

You also can track the results live on The Hindu Website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.