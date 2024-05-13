How did BJP MP become richest of all local parliamentarians in Delhi, asks Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on May 13 claimed the people of the constituency have not seen any growth but the sitting MP from the BJP has become “the richest legislator of the national capital”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post on X, Mr. Kumar wondered how incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari could become the "richest MP" of Delhi.

In another post, he said those who are not able to construct drains and roads are talk about protecting God.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are unable to provide electricity to homes. They are unable to save people's houses from getting destroyed, how will these people protect God?" he said.

“They will try to divide us, but we have to stick to our issues. We have to ask them why the roads have not been widened. Why the metro work has not been completed?...” he pointed out.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.