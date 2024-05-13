GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How did BJP MP become richest of all local parliamentarians in Delhi, asks Kanhaiya Kumar

Published - May 13, 2024 11:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
INDIA bloc candidate for North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar during a road show after filing his nomination for Lok Sabha election in New Delhi on May 6.

INDIA bloc candidate for North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar during a road show after filing his nomination for Lok Sabha election in New Delhi on May 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on May 13 claimed the people of the constituency have not seen any growth but the sitting MP from the BJP has become “the richest legislator of the national capital”.

In a social media post on X, Mr. Kumar wondered how incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari could become the "richest MP" of Delhi.

In another post, he said those who are not able to construct drains and roads are talk about protecting God.

"They are unable to provide electricity to homes. They are unable to save people's houses from getting destroyed, how will these people protect God?" he said.

“They will try to divide us, but we have to stick to our issues. We have to ask them why the roads have not been widened. Why the metro work has not been completed?...” he pointed out.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

