How can BJP pretend to eradicate corruption when its ‘washing machine’ in full spin, alleges Congress

April 27, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated April 28, 2024 02:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on April 27 accused the BJP of accommodating corrupt leaders and taking no action in cases against them once they join the ruling party.

The allegations came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Maharashtra and ahead of his rally in Goa.

It also raised the plight of onion farmers and giving clearance to projects to select corporate groups, asking if the Prime Minister is working for the people or his "crony businessmen friends".

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP's deluxe brand washing machine has been reserved for Goa.

Having orchestrated mass defections twice in the last five years, the BJP's disregard for democratic values has been on full display in the State, he alleged.

"How fast is the BJP washing machine spinning in Goa," he asked, questioning why action against two former Chief Ministers accused of graft "stalled" after they switched over to the ruling party.

Before switching over to the BJP, one former Chief Minister was implicated under a money-laundering charge in the Louis Berger bribery case, in which he and another Minister had allegedly received bribes to the tune of ₹70 crore, the Congress leader claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had even received approval from a Goa court to frame charges against him in the case but all action was stopped once he joined the BJP, Mr. Ramesh alleged.

The other former Chief Minister had two FIRs filed against him for alleged recruitment scams in the animal husbandry and veterinary services, and cooperative societies departments but these too disappeared once he joined the BJP, Mr. Ramesh said, without taking any name.

"The prime minister's 'Bhrashtachar Hatao' slogan is shamelessly plastered all over the country even as his party is busy accommodating corrupt politicians. Can the prime minister shed any light on why action against these leaders has been stalled?" the Congress leader asked.

Mr. Ramesh also accused the Modi government of "callously neglecting" Maharashtra's onion farmers reeling from the ban on exports and said its manifesto promises a predictable import-export policy to prevent such catastrophic last-minute policies being imposed on them.

"Why has the Modi sarkar jeopardised Rs 50,000 crore of investment in Kolhapur? Why have 'red category' Modani projects been approved in ecologically sensitive areas? Why has the export ban only been lifted on Gujarat's white onions?" Mr. Ramesh asked.

The Modi government's decision to prohibit ethanol production from sugarcane juice and syrup is likely to jeopardise investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in Kolhapur's sugar industry, he said.

"In the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP's own alliance partner Ajit Pawar highlighted that 'the industries have taken 95 per cent loan after encouragement from the central government to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending'. The industry is going to face 'unimaginable losses' due to this prohibition," Mr. Ramesh said.

The sudden implementation of this new rule is, therefore, causing massive disruptions throughout the sugar industry in Kolhapur, the Congress leader said and asked why the prime minister dealt this sudden blow to sugarcane farmers and mills.

Mr. Ramesh also asked what the Prime Minister's vision is to help them recover.

"Worryingly, this is just one of three Adani projects that have received approval in ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. According to experts, environment ministry officials have 'selectively interpreted the law' to allow these 'red category' projects in sensitive areas," Mr. Ramesh claimed.

"The BJP's brazen manipulation of the legal process clearly has severe repercussions for local communities and the local environment," he alleged.

Mr. Ramesh also asked why the Prime Minister again put the interests of his "corporate cronies" ahead of the wellbeing of India's people and forests.

"Can Prime Minister Modi explain why his government is playing favourites? Why have they so callously neglected Maharashtra's onion farmers?" he asked.

Mr. Ramesh also attacked the Centre on unemployment among Goa's youngsters even after a decade of "double BJP" rule and asked whether the Prime Minister represents "Modani" or the people.

He alleged that the BJP government in Goa has blatantly disregarded the concerns of local communities and environment groups to serve the interests of "Modani" and corporates that have donated crores to the BJP in electoral bonds.

He said, "Despite widespread protests from thousands of citizens, the government has recklessly pushed ahead with the three linear projects -- the double tracking of railway lines of South Western Railway, expansion of the national highway passing through the Western Ghats, and the construction of a high-voltage power transmission line." These projects will devastate the Mollem National Park and the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Mr. Ramesh added.

"The government has shown complete disdain for environmental regulations and the democratic process, clearing these projects during the COVID-19 lockdown without meaningful public consultation," he alleged.

"Where does Prime Minister Modi stand on this issue? Who does he represent — his corporate friends or the people?" Mr. Ramesh said and asked the Prime Minister to break his "silence" on these issues.