Hoshiarpur rally: PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, says welfare of poor his government's top priority

Published - May 30, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Hoshiarpur (Punjab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his wish is for Adampur airport, which serves Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, to be named after Guru Ravidas.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Time has come for a full majority government at the Centre after decades,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on May 30 and invoked Guru Ravidas to say that he was the inspiration for working towards the welfare of the poor.

Addressing a rally in Hoshiarpur on the last day of campaigning for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said the country witnessed unprecedented development during the last ten years. "Welfare of poor is my government's top priority. And in this big inspiration is of Guru Ravidas," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that his wish is for Adampur airport, which serves Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, to be named after Guru Ravidas.

Noting that it his last public meeting of this election, he said Hoshiarpur is called 'Chotti Kashi' and is Guru Ravi Das' 'tapobhoomi. "Varanasi, from where I am MP, Guru Ravidas was born there. Therefore, in this pious land of Hoshiarpur, closing of the poll campaign, for me is a matter of pride," he said.

Targeting the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said they sought proof of surgical strike and never cared about the Army and emptied the government exchequer. "The Congress has done double Ph.D in corruption," he charged.

“He also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in the State, saying they have destroyed industry and farming. Every Indian is aligned with Viksit Bharat dream and giving us blessings,” the Prime Minister added. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in last and seventh phase on June 1.

