Hope upcoming new govt. in India takes a realistic, humane approach on Kashmir: Mirwaiz

Published - May 31, 2024 10:01 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The policy of seeking verifications and clearances for Kashmiris applying for jobs, passports or identification cards ‘is causing great stress and distress among people’, says Mirawaiz

The Hindu Bureau

Chief cleric of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq deliver sermons inside the Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque in Sriinagar on May 31, 2024 | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Kashmir Valley chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was allowed to join congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after four weeks, called for a realistic and humane approach to address the Kashmir problem.

“By next week, a new government will be formed in India. Again, we hope that whoever comes to power takes a realistic and humane approach to dealing with the Kashmir imbroglio. As for Hurriyat and me, the option for dialogue and deliberation to move forward is the best bet. It is the course that my colleagues and I have always advocated, even at the cost of harm to us,” the Mirwaiz, who delivered a Friday sermon at the mosque, said.

The authorities denied permission to the Mirwaiz to attend Friday prayers apparently due to the election process in J&K. “The saddest part for me is being away from the pulpit of Jama Masjid,” the Mirwaiz said.

He sought an end to the “policy of harassment”. I am targeted and even my family members. An FIR is lodged against me and my close kin, in which they claim that land and house in which I live can be confiscated and I evicted,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said the policy of seeking verifications and clearances for Kashmiris applying for jobs, passports or identification cards “is causing great stress and distress among people, especially the youth”. 

Fear gives way to election fervour 

“People of J&K have the first right to jobs in their land and they should not be denied it on any pretext. We ask the authorities to revisit this policy of harassment and discrimination,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the Mirwaiz expressed grief and sorrow over the road accident that left 22 people dead in Akhnoor on Thursday.

