Home voting: over 5,000 persons covered in two days in Kozhikode

April 19, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - Kozhikode

On Thursday alone, 3734 voters used the home voting option in Kozhikode district

The Hindu Bureau

Parukutty, a centenarian, casts her vote using the home voting option at her house near Beypore in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Poll officials covered over 5,000 voters in Kozhikode district who had earlier submitted requests to exercise the home voting option introduced by the election authorities to help senior citizens above 85 years of age and those listed under Persons with Disabilities category. 

Parukutty, a centenarian from Beypore, was the seniormost voter to exercise her home voting option in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. The team reached her doorstep around 12.30 p.m. to complete the formalities.

Parukutty, who was born in 1924, was elated over the home service and exchanged pleasantries with poll officials. She also escorted them to the veranda of her house after casting her vote..

Booth-level officers (BLO) who made the basic arrangements for home voting in various locations said they were getting a very cordial response from the elderly and differently abled voters. They also dismissed allegations that BLOs were not giving timely information to voters about the arrival time of poll officials.

According to the election authorities, the door-step-service would be made available to 15,404 voters in Kozhikode district by April 20. There are 4,873 differently abled people and 10,531 elderly persons who are eligible for exercising the home voting option, they said.

