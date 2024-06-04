GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Will Kangana Ranaut emerge as BJP's big winner in the State?

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is in the fray from her home constituency Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:00 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Pradesh is home to four Lok Sabha constituencies – Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Shimla. 

The elections are poised to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress party, which is in power in Himachal Pradesh. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded its candidates for all four seats as well.

Himachal Pradesh also saw a drop in voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha election – from 72.42% in 2019 to 68.48% this year. The Congress accuses the BJP-led Union government of not standing with the people of the State in the need of hour when a relentless monsoon last year brought the hill state to its knees by causing extensive damage to life and property.

Follow the live updates below:

  June 04, 2024 08:00
    Braving icy heights: Election at India's highest polling station

    Located near the India-China border, the Spiti valley is part of the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, one of the four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and the second largest in India. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against the Congress's Vikramaditya Singh from the seat.

General Elections 2024 / Himachal Pradesh / bjp / Indian National Congress / Bahujan Samaj Party / politics / Live news

