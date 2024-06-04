Himachal Pradesh is home to four Lok Sabha constituencies – Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Shimla.

The elections are poised to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress party, which is in power in Himachal Pradesh. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded its candidates for all four seats as well.

Himachal Pradesh also saw a drop in voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha election – from 72.42% in 2019 to 68.48% this year. The Congress accuses the BJP-led Union government of not standing with the people of the State in the need of hour when a relentless monsoon last year brought the hill state to its knees by causing extensive damage to life and property.

