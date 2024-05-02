Heat wave conditions in Telangana force ECI to extend poll timings by an hour

May 02, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The prevailing heat wave conditions in Telangana led the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the poll timings for the Lok Sabha elections by an hour in several constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECI said that people can now vote from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the earlier timing was from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polling has been extended in all the Assembly segments in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while in the remaining five Parliament constituencies the extended time will be applicable only in certain Assembly segments.

Polling in Telangana for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat wave grips Telangana

According to the ECI notification, the extended timing would be applicable in the Hyderabad, Chevella, Karimnagar, Zahirabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC) and the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat.

Also read: Heat and dust blow away election campaign in Telangana hinterlands

However, in the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, the extended one hour will be applicable in five assembly segments, three of Peddapalle Constituency, six segments in the Warangal (SC) seat, three in the Mahabubabad (ST) seat and five Assembly segments of Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana received representations from various organisations and political parties for the extension of polling time including the ruling Congress party. The reasons cited by them were the heat wave conditions in the State and there could be a huge drop in the poll percentage unless the timings are extended.

Heatwave warning

Recently, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange heatwave warning for parts of Telangana till May 3. Several parts of the State have been recording high temperatures. While over 46° was recorded in six locations across the State on Tuesday, 11 locations surpassed the 46° mark on Wednesday.

To stay safe during heatwave, the State’s Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory urging individuals to prioritise hydration by consuming ample water regularly and incorporating oral rehydration solution (ORS) into their routine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.