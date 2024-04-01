GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDK has formed alliance with those who removed his govt., says D.K. Shivakumar

DCM D.K. Shivakumar took part in a road-show organized by the Congress workers in Hassan on Monday

April 01, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency submitted his nomination papers in Mandya on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, and Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy accompanied him.

Congress candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency submitted his nomination papers in Mandya on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, and Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy accompanied him.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has remarked that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy formed an alliance with people who removed him from the Chief Minister’s post earlier.

Addressing a roadshow organised by Congress workers in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Shivakumar said he along with G.T. Deve Gowda and Shivalinge Gowda had gone to Mumbai to safeguard the Congress-JD(S) coalition from the collapse in 2019. “But, now he is blaming us for the collapse of the government he led. Now he has gone with those who removed the government,” he said. He also challenged Kumaraswamy to swear before the deity Hasanamba if the Congress party cheated him.

Shivakumar also opined that the JD(S) had been losing its base in the state, and hence former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda fielded his son-in-law, C.N. Balakrishna, on the BJP ticket in the Bengaluru Rural seat. “Three members of his family are in the fray. Deve Gowda’s grandson is contesting in Hassan, his son in Mandya, and his son-in-law in Bengaluru Rural. Why didn’t Deve Gowda choose any workers for the contest?” he questioned.

He sought people’s support for Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel. The roadshow was held soon after the candidate filed his nomination papers. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna and others were present.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Indian National Congress

