Have been a party worker, will remain one, says BJP’s Chandni Chowk nominee

May 04, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal addressing a rally in Chandni Chowk, along with senior party leaders, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A total of 115 candidates filed their nomination papers for the seven Lok seats of Delhi on Friday, the fifth day of the nomination process. The Capital is scheduled to vote on May 25. Those who filed their papers included BJP’s South Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and its Chandni Chowk nominee Praveen Khandelwal. Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s Udit Raj (Congress) also filed his nomination for the North West Delhi seat.

All seven BJP candidates have filed their papers. However, five candidates from the Opposition camp, apart from Mr. Raj and Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP), are yet to do so. Mr. Raj filed his nomination in the presence of senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, interim chief of Congress’ Delhi unit Devender Yadav, and AAP MLAs from north-west Delhi.

The BJP’s South Delhi nominee filed his papers in Saket in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, while Chandni Chowk’s sitting Lok Sabha member Dr. Harsh Vardhan, along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, came out to support Mr. Khandelwal.

“I will live up to the hopes and aspirations of Chandni Chowk’s people. I was a party worker yesterday, I am a worker today and will remain a worker tomorrow as well,” said Mr. Khandelwal.

