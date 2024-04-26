Hassan records voters’ turnout of 77.42%

April 26, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on Friday, recorded a voters’ turnout of 77.42%, this is the highest, at least in the elections held since 2009.

The election was peaceful, barring a couple of incidents in Holenarsipur.

The constituency recorded a 77.35% voter turnout in 2019, in 2014, the turnout was 73.47, and in 2009, the voter turnout was 69.17%.

The constituency witnessed a tough contest between sitting MP Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S) and Shreyas M. Patel of the Congress. The JD(S) candidate had the support of the BJP. And, both the candidates represent two families from Holenarasipur taluk, which have a history of facing elections against each other for decades.