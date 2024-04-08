Hassan LS seat: 15 candidates remain in fray

April 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

After the deadline to withdraw the nomination papers, on Monday, 15 candidates remained in the fray for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

Following is the list of candidates in the fray. Gangadhar Bahujan (BSP), Prajwal Revanna (JD-S), Shreyas M. Patel (INC), Devarajachari M.Y. (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti), S.K. Ningaraj (Bahujan Bharat Party), Pratap K.A. (Uttam Prajakiya Party) H.D. Revanna (Purvanchala Mahapanchayat), Shivaraj B. (Republican Party of India Bharat).

Independent candidates: K.R. Gangadharappa, Basavaraj J.D., R.J. Sathish, Santhosh B.N., Siddabhovi, B.N. Suresh, and Hemanth Kumar.

Earlier, 21 candidates had filed nomination papers.

