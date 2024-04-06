GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Hassan Lok Sabha seat | Will BJP’s Preetham Gowda work for the JD(S) candidate?

April 06, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Preetham Gowda has been the centre of debates over coordination between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election in Hassan.

Mr. Gowda, who was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Hassan in 2018, lost to the JD(S) candidate in 2023. In fact, he built his career in politics fighting against the JD(S). He is known for his verbal duels with JD(S) leaders H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, incumbent MP.

The recent twists in politics have brought both the BJP and the JD(S) together. As a result, the BJP gave up the Hassan seat to the JD(S). Now the question is: Will Mr. Gowda campaign for Mr. Prajwal Revanna?

Interestingly, Mr. Gowda skipped the meetings convened by leaders of both BJP and JD(S) to ensure coordination between workers of the two parties. He was not present in Hassan when Mr. Prajwal Revanna submitted his nomination papers, though BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra was present.

BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who is in charge of the elections in Karnataka, held a meeting in Hassan again on Saturday. It is said the meeting was convened because JD(S) top leaders complained to the BJP leadership that Mr. Gowda was working against the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate in Hassan.

However, Mr. Agarwal, speaking to the media after the meeting, maintained that he had told Mr. Gowda to work in Mysuru. “Mr. Preetham Gowda is the party’s general secretary. He has been appointed in charge of the Mysuru constituency. Mysusu is as important as Hassan is. I cannot expect Mr. Preetham Gowda to stay put in Hassan every day when he has been assigned work in Mysuru.”

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Janata Dal - Secular / Hassan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.