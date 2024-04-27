GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan Lok Sabha constituency records voters’ turnout of 77.68%

April 27, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on Friday, recorded a voter turnout of 77.68%. Of the total 17,36,610 voters in the constituency, 13,28,966 exercised their right to vote. They included 6,73,184 men, 6,75,775 women, and seven others. Women turned up to vote more in numbers than men.

Among the eight assembly constituencies, Holenarasipur registered the highest turnout of 82.07%. The constituency witnessed an aggressive campaign as candidates of both the Congress and the JD(S) parties are natives of Holenarasipur. Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S), represents former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, while his opponent, Shreyas M. Patel is the grandson of former minister G. Puttaswamy Gowda. The lowest turnout of 69.27% was recorded in Hassan constituency, which consists of urban localities.

The turnout in other constituencies was: Shravanabelgola – 80.63%, Arasikere – 80.41%, Belur – 76.28%, Arakalgud – 79.85%, Sakaleshpur – 78.58% and Kadur – 74.73%.

The constituency recorded a voter’s turnout of 77.35% during 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

