Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate in Hassan in Karnataka, possesses assets worth over ₹40.84 crore. This is against around ₹10 crore he had declared in 2019 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

According to his affidavit, submitted along with the nomination papers, in the last five years, he had purchased 35 guntas and then 17.5 guntas of agricultural land at Maragowdanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk. The market value of his immovable properties is over ₹35.40 crore. These include commercial property at Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru, Holenarasipur, non-agricultural land at Srirampura in Mysuru taluk, Holenarasipur, and agricultural land in Nelamangala, Holenarasipur and Hassan taluks.

Prajwal Revanna, 34, studied BE (Mechanical) at the Bangalore Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. He is unmarried. He has ₹9.29 lakh in cash, gave a loan of ₹23 lakh to Channamma, and another ₹1.56 crore to his brother Suraj.

He has a pistol worth ₹1.04 lakh, a rifle worth ₹2.68 lakh, 31 cows, and four bullocks. He does not own residential buildings and cars. Besides that, he owes ₹3.04 crore to the government. He has borrowed ₹22 lakh from Anasuya Manjunath, ₹30 lakh from C.N. Puttaswamy Gowda, ₹1 crore from D. Kupendra Reddy, ₹10.5 lakh from Shyla Chandrashekhar, and ₹2 crore from Fiza Developers and Infrastructure.

