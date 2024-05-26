2024 Lok Sabha: Haryana sees 65% voter turnout till 8 p.m.; in 2019 it was 70%

Haryana on Saturday recorded about 65 voter turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha election till 8 p.m., showing a registering a drop in comparison to the 2019 Parliamentary election in the State.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said voter turnout till 8 p.m. in Haryana was around 65 in the Lok Sabha election. Sirsa parliamentary saw the highest turnout at 69%, he said in a statement.

Also read: India General Elections 2024 Phase 6 updates

The polling across the State was peaceful, he added.

In the 2024 election, Haryana saw an overall 70% voter turnout for the 10 Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha election in Haryana saw a high-pitched election campaign surrounding issues of national security and nationalism raked by the ruling BJP, besides the ‘transparent’ governance given by the party in the State. Meanwhile, counting on the anti-incumbency factor, the Congress party aggressively campaigned cornering the incumbent BJP government on non-fulfilment of promises, farmer’s distress, unemployment and economic slowdown.

As many as 223 candidates including 207 men and 16 women, are in the fray for the election.

Polling was also held for the byelection to the Karnal Assembly seat where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. It was 57.8% voter turnout, according to the statement. The byelection was necessitated after Mr. Saini replaced Manohar Lal as Chief Minister, and the seat was vacated.