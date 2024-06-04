GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP seeking to repeat clean sweep record

BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana in 2019, and is now seeking to continue its record

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:54 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

In Haryana, the chief battle is between the BJP and the Congress, which has tied up with AAP in the State (as part of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)). Besides these Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a former BJP ally,, has fielded candidates in all 10 of Haryana’s seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting for nine seats, while Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is contesting for seven.

Haryana went to the polls on May 25– phase six of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.The voter turnout in the State was recorded to be 64.80%.

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 04, 2024 07:54
    The field: An overview

    Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, whoresigned from the post on March 12, 2024contested on a BJP ticket for the Karnal seat, against INC’s Divyanshu Budhiraja.

    A controversial candidate for the Congress has been actor and former President of Uttar Pradesh Congress CommitteeRaj Babbar in the Gurgaon constituency. All India Congress Committee OBC Cell Chairman and six-time MLA Capt. Ajay Yadav expressed his disagreement publicly with this nomination on social media. Raj Babbar is contesting for the seat against Rao Inderjit Singh, an incumbent Minister of State. A similar controversy was seen in the Faridabad constituency, where senior Congress leader Karan Dalal was expecting the ticket, which was given to Mahender Pratap Singh instead. Mahender Pratap Singh contested for the seat against BJP’s Krishan Pal Gurjar, another incumbent Minister of State.

    In the Sirsa constituency, Selja Kumari, a former President of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee who previously represented Sirsa in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1998, was contesting again for the seat. She faced Ashok Tanwar, another former President of the State Congress Committee who represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. Heleft the Congress and joined the BJP in January 2024 and contested these polls on a BJP ticket.

