Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, whoresigned from the post on March 12, 2024contested on a BJP ticket for the Karnal seat, against INC’s Divyanshu Budhiraja.
A controversial candidate for the Congress has been actor and former President of Uttar Pradesh Congress CommitteeRaj Babbar in the Gurgaon constituency. All India Congress Committee OBC Cell Chairman and six-time MLA Capt. Ajay Yadav expressed his disagreement publicly with this nomination on social media. Raj Babbar is contesting for the seat against Rao Inderjit Singh, an incumbent Minister of State. A similar controversy was seen in the Faridabad constituency, where senior Congress leader Karan Dalal was expecting the ticket, which was given to Mahender Pratap Singh instead. Mahender Pratap Singh contested for the seat against BJP’s Krishan Pal Gurjar, another incumbent Minister of State.
In the Sirsa constituency, Selja Kumari, a former President of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee who previously represented Sirsa in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1998, was contesting again for the seat. She faced Ashok Tanwar, another former President of the State Congress Committee who represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. Heleft the Congress and joined the BJP in January 2024 and contested these polls on a BJP ticket.