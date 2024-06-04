June 04, 2024 07:54

The field: An overview

Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, who resigned from the post on March 12, 2024 contested on a BJP ticket for the Karnal seat, against INC’s Divyanshu Budhiraja.

A controversial candidate for the Congress has been actor and former President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Raj Babbar in the Gurgaon constituency. All India Congress Committee OBC Cell Chairman and six-time MLA Capt. Ajay Yadav expressed his disagreement publicly with this nomination on social media. Raj Babbar is contesting for the seat against Rao Inderjit Singh, an incumbent Minister of State. A similar controversy was seen in the Faridabad constituency , where senior Congress leader Karan Dalal was expecting the ticket, which was given to Mahender Pratap Singh instead. Mahender Pratap Singh contested for the seat against BJP’s Krishan Pal Gurjar, another incumbent Minister of State.