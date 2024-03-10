Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh resigns from party, likely to join Congress

March 10, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

In a jolt to BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Haryana MP Brijendra Singh has resigned from the primary membership of the party. The MP from Hisar Assembly constituency announced his resignation citing ‘compelling political reasons’ on March 10 on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr. Singh is expected to join the Indian National Congress party.

The Hisar MP, while announcing his resignation, also thanked BJP president J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve as MP for Hisar.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,” Mr. Singh said.