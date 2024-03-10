Haryana BJP MP Brijendra Singh resigns from party, joins Congress

March 10, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

In a jolt to BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Haryana MP Brijendra Singh has resigned from the primary membership of the party. The MP from Hisar Assembly constituency announced his resignation citing ‘compelling political reasons’ on March 10 on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr. Singh joined the Indian National Congress party. Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Mr. Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi and joined the Opposition party.

The Hisar MP, while announcing his resignation, also thanked BJP president J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve as MP for Hisar.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,” Mr. Singh said.

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge’s residence when Bijendra Singh joined the party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the bureaucrat-turned-politician had defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Bijendra Singh is the great-grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

(With PTI inputs)