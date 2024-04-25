GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harish Rao asks CM Revanth to come to Martyrs Memorial with resignation letter

He alleges Revanth Reddy went back on his word after 2018 Kodangal defeat 

April 25, 2024 04:30 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao along with party candidate P. Venkatarami Reddy greeting people during a roadshow at Medak on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister T. Harish Rao has asked Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to come with his resignation letter to the Martyrs Memorial in front of the Assembly Buildings on Friday and he too would come with his letter so that they could be handed over to intellectuals.

Participating in the roadshow from Dhyanchand Chowrasta to Ramchand Chowrasta at Medak on Thursday after attending the nomination papers filing by the party candidate for Medak Parliamentary Constituency P. Venkatarami Reddy, he said the intellectuals would in turn hand his (Harish Rao’s) resignation letter to the Speaker if the government fulfilled ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver to all eligible farmers and other promises, made as part of the six guarantees, by August 15.

BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao’s challenge to Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy

In case, the government fails to keep the promises by August 15, as vowed by the Chief Minister as part of his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the intellectuals would hand over his (Revanth Reddy’s) resignation letter to the Governor, Mr. Harish Rao said. He asked the Chief Minister to turn up the Martyrs Memorial if he was committed and sincere about his word or else people would take him as the one who would go back on the word as he did in the past.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao speaking at a roadshow in support of party candidate P. Venkatarami Reddy at Medak on Thursday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao speaking at a roadshow in support of party candidate P. Venkatarami Reddy at Medak on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Mr. Harish Rao recollected how Mr. Revanth Reddy went back on his word of quitting politics if he failed to win the 2018 Assembly election from Kodangal. “I won’t feel bad if I had to give up my MLA post as people would benefit if the promises are kept by the government by the date specified by the Chief Minister. I will have the satisfaction of doing some good to people, even if it costs me the MLA post”, the BRS leader said.

Stating that pink flag (TRS/BRS) was flying high in Medak Lok Sabha constituency since 2004, Mr. Harish Rao said it was because of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that Medak had become a separate district. He also faulted Mr. Revanth Reddy for claiming that Indira Gandhi had brought Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to the Medak constituency after her win from the seat in 1980 as it was established in 1952.

