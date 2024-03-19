GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Half a dozen BJP aspirants camped in New Delhi to get Vizianagaram Parliament seat

BJP senior leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Kala Venkatarao had shown little interest to contest the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat.

March 19, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM: 

K Srinivasa Rao
With senior BJP leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Kala Venkatarao has shown little interest to contest Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has short-listed about half-dozen candidates which includes the party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

With senior BJP leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Kala Venkatarao has shown little interest to contest Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has short-listed about half-dozen candidates which includes the party Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

BJP aspirants of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency seat left for New Delhi to explain their credentials and get the ticket to contest the elections. TDP has reportedly allocated Vizianagaram seat for BJP as its senior leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Kala Venkatarao had shown little interest to contest for Lok Sabha due to their age factor.

BJP State committee reportedly short-listed half a dozen names such as BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, BJP State General Secretary Sagi Viswanatha Raju, Former MLC PVN Madhav, BJP Vizianagaram District president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, BJP former State treasurer Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju and Pulsus CEO Gedela Srinubabu who are in the race for ticket.

Mr.Narasimha Rao who hails from Palnadu region is hopeful of obtaining the Vizianagaram seat as the Visakhapatnam seat is yet to be finalised. Mr.Viswanatha Raju who previously worked as in-charge of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts is keen to contest the election, citing his 26 years of service to the party. Mr.Madhav who worked as MLC of North Andhra region is confident to get the seat as he represented the region including Vizianagaram for six years.

BJP Vizianagaram District president N. Eswara Rao’s loyalists urged the party to allocate Vizianagaram MP seat if it cannot assure Etcherla Assembly constituency for him. Mr. Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju contested on BJP ticket in 2019 elections is reportedly having support from RSS and other frontal organizations.

Mr. Gedela Srinubabu who belonged to the Turpu Kapu community met BJP State President D. Purandeswari and requested her to allocate the seat as the party was selecting leaders of other communities in remaining five MP seats. He said that YSRCP had already allocated four Assembly and MP seats for Turpu Kapu community within Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency. Ms. Purandeswari is expected to explain the credentials of each aspirant to the party Parliamentary Board which in turn take a final decision in a couple of days. 

