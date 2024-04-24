Guarantees will make BJP supporters vote for Congress, say Padmaraj R. Poojary, K. Harish Kumar

April 24, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Successful implementation of the five guarantees has impressed many BJP supporters and hence the Congress is confident of winning the elections in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency with their support, said the Congress candidate in the constituency Padmaraj R. Poojary in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters before the end of the public campaign, Mr. Poojary said with the five guarantees each household was saving about ₹6,000 per month. “We will get a good number of votes because of the guarantees. People are also greatly impressed about the party’s ability to implement guarantees,” he said.

The voters, including those voting for the first time, are confident of the Congress implementing national guarantees which included skill training for youth and incentive for poor women. The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance parties will be formed in the Centre, he said.

Mr. Padmaraj said the Congress workers have toiled hard to reach out to most of the voters in the constituency. The party workers have succeeded in conveying the achievements and the vision of the party for the development of the country.

The development of the region has been more during the Congress government. In the last four decades, the BJP has managed to raise communally sensitive issues to divide people and win the seat. “But this time it will not click,” he said.

The Congress will work towards restoring religious harmony in the region and also create enough job opportunities for youth in coastal Karnataka.

About suffixing “Poojary” to his name, Mr. Padmaraj said this was done to clearly indicate that he is a Billava. “A wrong impression was created that I am not a Billava. To ward off this impression, Poojary had to be used. I come from a poor family. Poojary shows my identity,” he said.

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president and MLC K. Harish Kumar said the party has completed two rounds each of open campaigning and house-to-house visits across the district.

The party is confident of winning Dakshina Kannada and 23 other Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Seeing the way the Congress has implemented the five Guarantees in Karnataka, voters look confident of the Congress’s ability to enforce guarantees and other assurances made in the manifesto.

Claiming that there was no wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka, Mr. Kumar said the BJP appeared to have accepted the defeat in the State. “There is wave of Siddaramiah and of gurantees,” he said and added that there was no competition for Congress in Dakshina Kannada.

The recent desperate speeches by Mr. Modi on communal lines indicated that he is not likely to get the third term, Mr. Kumar said.

