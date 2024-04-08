Greater Chennai Corporation takes steps to address low voter turnout in Chennai’s Lok Sabha constituencies

April 08, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - CHENNAI

After identifying the reasons for the low voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is working to address the issues ahead of the election. The reasons were presented at the Election Commission of India’s ‘Conference on Low Voter Turnout’, which was held in New Delhi on April 5.

An analysis revealed that apart from urban apathy, voters were generally disinterested in the electoral process. Other reasons in Chennai South constituency included a floating population, failure to enrol as a voter within the stipulated time, and frequent transfers and travel of service sector professionals.

In Chennai Central, the GCC found cynicism to be one of the reasons. Treating election day as a holiday was another. In some cases, the voters felt their votes might not make much of a difference.

In Chennai North, dominated by core business areas, migrant workers and a floating population were two reasons. Voters in urban slums did not show any interest to enrol in the electoral rolls. Also, voters who shifted their residences did not seek correction of their details while many did not seek deletion of dead voters from the rolls. Shortfall of registration of first-time voters and lack of awareness were other common flaws found across the city.

The exercise was undertaken as the Chennai voter turnout in the 2019 general election was 60.16% compared to 72.44% in the State. Of that, Chennai North polled 64.10%, South polled 58%, and Central 58.72%, according to the GCC data.

The civic body did a granular analysis in four slabs and found that the voter turnout was below 40% in some polling stations. To ensure a better turnout, the GCC has undertaken intensive and sustained Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities and has also used social media intensively, especially in Chennai South, where the educated population is high. As many as 18 interventions were conducted, a civic official said.

In Chennai Central, interest to vote among the electorate was promoted with activities such as selfie drives, signature campaigns, cycle rallies, sports event, and door-to-door awareness and pledge-taking campaigns.

In the northern parts of the city, awareness was created about the voter service portal (VSP) and the Voter Helpline app through door-to-door campaigns. Yoga wellness camps in parks were also held. As per the instructions of the ECI, the civic body conducted demonstrations on how to use electronic voter machines in areas with low voter turnout, officials said.

