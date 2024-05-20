GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Graffiti targeting Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

The AAP has attributed the act of vandalism to the BJP, which, it said, wanted to threaten Mr. Kejriwal through the graffiti.

Updated - May 20, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 05:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has started a probe into the graffiti found written inside the metro trains and on stations bearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name, an officer said on May 20.

Also Read | India General Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE updates

According to a police officer, pictures of certain messages written inside metro trains and stations were shared through an Instagram account 'ankit.goel_91'.

One of the graffiti scribbled inside a metro train read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye. Please. Otherwise you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91"

Another message read: "#CM Delhi leave us, we don't need freebies anymore. #45 Crore on CM Awas." A third and longer graffiti in another metro train, read, "Following are points you are advised to follow... Jal Board Transparent audit and fix the responsibility of the person person/leaders concerned, your final say on liquor policy and the kickback received by your leaders or party as a whole and Mr Raghav Chaddha actual eye treatment in AIIMS or Safdarjung or any Indian hospital of your choice. There are the final expectations from the #AAP."

The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

Similar messages were found written in at least three metro stations - Patel Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, and Rajiv Chowk -, another officer said, adding, police have taken cognisance of the vandalism and started a probe.

A case under proper sections will be registered at the concerned metro police station, he said.

Delhi / General Elections 2024 / Aam Aadmi Party

