Google Doodle marks first phase of Lok Sabha polls in India

Google on Friday, April 19, 2024, marked the beginning the first phase of of the general elections in India with a doodle that featured an inked finger. When clicked it led the users to top stories on the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll;s.

The Google doodle’s reach comes on the day the world’s largest democratic exercise kicked off in the day.

About 16 crore voters will exercise their franchise today, April 19, as the 2024 general election, the world’s biggest exercise in democracy, kicks off with 102 Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in the first phase.

The first of the seven phases of the election, which will culminate on June 1, will also see the highest number of constituencies going to the polls.

All 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu and five seats of Uttarakhand, 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight crucial seats in western Uttar Pradesh, and six seats in Madhya Pradesh are among those going to the polls on Friday.

A total of 1,625 candidates — 1,491 men and 134 women — are in the fray.

Voting will also be held in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and Naxal-affected Bastar in Chhattisgarh. In the Inner Manipur seat, polling will be held on Friday as well as on April 26, during the second phase.

Polling will also be held for 92 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, where Assembly elections are being held.

