Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Goa election results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP, Congress battle for two Lok Sabha seats

BJP and Congress currently hold one seat each in Goa

Published - June 04, 2024 07:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP and Congress battled each other for the two Lok Sabha seats- North Goa and South Goa on May 7, the third phase. of polling. Voter turnout in Goa was 76.06%. Exit polls suggest that both parties are set to retain one seat each, while regional party - Revolutionalry Goans Party (RGP) is not expected to open its account.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

In North Goa, BJP fielded incumbent MP Shripad Naik against Congress’ Ramakant Khalap and RGP chief Manoj Pratab. Mr. Naik has held the seat since 1999 and seeks a seventh consecutive term. In South Goa the battle is between BJP’s Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, Congress’ Capt. Viriato Fernandes and RGP’s Rubert Pereira. South Goa, a Congress bastion, has been won by the grand old party ten times while BJP has won it twice in 1999 and 2014.

Follow the live updates below:

