Give opposition another five-years to recite Fatiha, says Yogi

The policies of the SP, Congress and BSP have jeopardised citizens’ safety, he added

April 23, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Aligarh.

Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Aligarh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 22 targeted Opposition leaders for allegedly reading the Fatiha (a short sura of the Quran considered an essential element of ritual prayer) on the graves of criminals and gangsters.

He asked voters to give them a break of five more years to continue doing so. “These people are reading Fatiha on graves of gangsters, you must give them five more years so they can keep doing so. The policies of the SP, Congress and BSP have jeopardised citizens’ safety.

These parties are hand in glove with mafia elements,” said Mr. Adityanath, addressing an election rally in support of Fatehpur Sikri MP, and BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar. “Before 2017, the police stations across U.P. generally, stopped functioning after sunset. Mafias had a free run, but we have a zero-tolerance approach to crime,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Family

The U.P. CM criticised family-based parties and their politics. He accused these parties of trying to perpetuate caste-based divisions in society, adding these attempts only weaken the social fabric of the country. “The family-based parties are trying hard to divide society on the basis of caste, but you (voters) must not fall prey to these divisive tactics which only weaken the country,” he added.

Mr. Adityanath added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership the country achieved global recognition and was on the path of rapid development. “Since 2014 under Modi Ji’s leadership India has gained recognition globally for its unparalleled infrastructure and for setting a paradigm of welfare and development for the world to emulate. We are witness to a new India and it is a clear departure from previous regimes policies which were anti-poor, and anti-youth,” said the U.P. CM.

Touching upon the Ram idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath said a wait of more than 500 years ended under the BJP with the installation of the Ram idol. “Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 500 years of struggle to find his abode in the grand temple of Ayodhya, it happened under the BJP government,” said Mr. Adityanath.

