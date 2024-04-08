ADVERTISEMENT

General poll observer to receive complaints from public in Hassan

April 08, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

General Observer Chandra Mohan Thakur at the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in Hassan on Monday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Election Commission of India has appointed Chandra Mohan Thakur, an IAS officer, as a general observer for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

The observer will stay at the Tourists Bungalow (CH-4) in Hassan. The public can reach him if they have any complaints with regard to the model code of conduct in the constituency between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The complaints can be emailed at hassanpcgeneralobserver@gmail.com or he can be contacted over the phone at 77954-80016, according to a press release issued by Hassan district administration.

Visit

Mr. Chandra Mohan Thakur, the observer, visited Monday, visited the Media Certification and Monitoring Centre (MCMC) and reviewed the functioning of the committee. B.A. Khader, member-secretary of the committee, was present.

