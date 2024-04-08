GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

General poll observer to receive complaints from public in Hassan

April 08, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
General Observer Chandra Mohan Thakur at the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in Hassan on Monday

General Observer Chandra Mohan Thakur at the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in Hassan on Monday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Election Commission of India has appointed Chandra Mohan Thakur, an IAS officer, as a general observer for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

The observer will stay at the Tourists Bungalow (CH-4) in Hassan. The public can reach him if they have any complaints with regard to the model code of conduct in the constituency between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The complaints can be emailed at hassanpcgeneralobserver@gmail.com or he can be contacted over the phone at 77954-80016, according to a press release issued by Hassan district administration.

Visit

Mr. Chandra Mohan Thakur, the observer, visited Monday, visited the Media Certification and Monitoring Centre (MCMC) and reviewed the functioning of the committee. B.A. Khader, member-secretary of the committee, was present.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.